Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.77. 4,734,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,108,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

