Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of -215.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.