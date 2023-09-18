Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,626 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after purchasing an additional 660,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,898,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.