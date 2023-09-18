UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $20.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $946.40 million, a P/E ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -248.48%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

