Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 123.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

