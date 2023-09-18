Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 3.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.88 and its 200 day moving average is $206.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

