United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $31.50 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens raised their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.01. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.