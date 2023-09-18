United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of United Internet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

United Internet stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. United Internet has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

