United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.27. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.