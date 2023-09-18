United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,307. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

