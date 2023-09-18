United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lessened by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

UPS stock opened at $160.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.27. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

