UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $591.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.65.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $486.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $450.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.05 and its 200 day moving average is $486.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.