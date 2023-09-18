US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.45.
A number of analysts have commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of USFD stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.51.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
