Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 3rd Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up 5.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR owned 0.32% of Valmont Industries worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $3.46 on Monday, reaching $242.39. 21,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.98 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.