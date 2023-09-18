Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 1.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $190.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average of $193.74. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

