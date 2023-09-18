Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $45.13. 2,952,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

