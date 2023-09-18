Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.00. 854,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,876,261. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

