Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.52. 205,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,078. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day moving average of $266.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

