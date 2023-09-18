Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 12.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $284.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

