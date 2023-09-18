Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lessened by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

