Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 340,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

