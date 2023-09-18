Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,621,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCIT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,440. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.