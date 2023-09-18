Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.57. 123,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,575. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.