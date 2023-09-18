Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $215.78. The stock had a trading volume of 93,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,714. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.