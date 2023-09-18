Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.25. 74,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,951. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.