Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after buying an additional 327,632 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.30 and its 200 day moving average is $392.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

