Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

