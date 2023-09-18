Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Reduced by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,933. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

