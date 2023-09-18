Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after acquiring an additional 936,030 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $220.89. 760,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

