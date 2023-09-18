Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.40. The stock had a trading volume of 95,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,287. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

