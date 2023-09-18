Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,150. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

