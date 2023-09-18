Verasity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.52 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $41.52 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005366 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

