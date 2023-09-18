Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of VRSK opened at $245.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,332. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

