Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,179 shares of company stock worth $12,474,820. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $300.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.23 and a 200-day moving average of $259.90. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

