Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. 327,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,093,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

