Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

