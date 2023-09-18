Vital Energy’s (VTLE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $997.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a net margin of 57.79% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

