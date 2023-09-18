VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) vs. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Financial Comparison

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VPR Brands and Altria Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altria Group $20.70 billion 3.73 $5.76 billion $3.81 11.43

Analyst Ratings

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than VPR Brands.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VPR Brands and Altria Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VPR Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Altria Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Altria Group has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altria Group is more favorable than VPR Brands.

Profitability

This table compares VPR Brands and Altria Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VPR Brands N/A N/A N/A Altria Group 27.40% -225.61% 24.54%

Summary

Altria Group beats VPR Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids. It also licenses its intellectual property; and develops private label manufacturing programs. The company sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent and online distributors, wholesalers, Internet/e-commerce sales, and dispensaries. Soleil Capital Management LLC serves as the general partner for VPR Brands, LP. The company was formerly known as Soleil Capital L.P. and changed its name to VPR Brands, LP in September 2015. VPR Brands, LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

