W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 405,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,860. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America lowered W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

