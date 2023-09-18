Walker Financial Services Inc. Purchases 804 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Walker Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises about 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 11,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $119.57 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

