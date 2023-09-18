Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.16. 37,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 379,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $176,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares in the company, valued at $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

