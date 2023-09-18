Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 8.6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.87. 1,284,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,371,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,655. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

