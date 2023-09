Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 8.6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.87. 1,284,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,371,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,655. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $35,482,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

