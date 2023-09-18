Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.74% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,210.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 360.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

