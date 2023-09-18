Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 179,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.06. 227,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

