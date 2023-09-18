Wealth Management Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. 244,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

