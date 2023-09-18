Wealth Management Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $47.43 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 133,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $49.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

