Wealth Management Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,770 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.80. 283,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,884. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

