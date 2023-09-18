Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

WFC stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

