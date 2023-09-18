WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 337,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 424,290 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $39.54.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 648,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 102,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

