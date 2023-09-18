WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.85 on Monday, hitting $290.05. 220,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.47.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,327 shares of company stock worth $401,459. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

